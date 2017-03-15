Turffontein residents accuse foreign nationals of operating drug dens, brothels

There is singing and chanting as residents demand that illegal estate agencies owning houses in the area be shut down.

TURFFONTEIN - A group of angry Turffontein residents have accused foreign nationals of hijacking houses in the area and turning them into drug dens and brothels.

The SAPS and Johannesburg metro police are monitoring the protest, which has now moved onto a property owned by a foreign national.

There is singing and chanting as residents demand that illegal estate agencies owning houses in the area, be shut down.

Community leader Reba Motseoakhumo says some of the companies operate under false pretences.

“They are using these estate agencies as if they are legitimate businesses, but their main aim is to hijack houses.”

Property owner Isimeme Oyailo says his businesses are legitimate.

“If I decide to sell my investment from Nigeria and I bring the money here to invest in property, then you say I have hijacked the houses.”

A group of foreign nationals have gathered at the scene of the protest, saying they are going to protect their properties.

(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)