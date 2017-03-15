Sihle Zikalala: Unifying KZN ANC a priority

KZN ANC chairperson Sihle Zikalala says they are striving to unite before the December elective conference and restore the strength of the province.

JOHANNESBURG – KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) African National Congress (ANC) chairperson Sihle Zikalala says his priority is to unify what he concedes is a divided province ahead of the elective conference in December.

Speaking during a wide-ranging interview with Eyewitness News, Zikalala says this includes continued discussions with aggrieved branches and his predecessor Senzo Mchunu, who are challenging his leadership in court.

The KZN ANC chairperson says he has also been engaging with the South African Communist Party about forging unity.

“Engaging with comrades, including engaging with Comrade Mchunu, is important for us as an organisation.”

Zikalala shied away from explaining the contents of his conversation with Mchunu and if an out of court settlement is on the cards, saying he would not want to speak on his predecessor's behalf.

“What is important to us is that we reach out to them as people who are concerned about the current leadership and as people who, some among them, are aggrieved.”

Zikalala remains confident that they will be able to respond to all the questions posed to them in court surrounding the leadership contest.

The KZN ANC chair says they are striving to unite before the December elective conference and restore the strength of the province.

(Edited by Masechaba Sefularo)