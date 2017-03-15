Sihle Zikalala: Unifying KZN ANC a priority
KZN ANC chairperson Sihle Zikalala says they are striving to unite before the December elective conference and restore the strength of the province.
JOHANNESBURG – KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) African National Congress (ANC) chairperson Sihle Zikalala says his priority is to unify what he concedes is a divided province ahead of the elective conference in December.
Speaking during a wide-ranging interview with Eyewitness News, Zikalala says this includes continued discussions with aggrieved branches and his predecessor Senzo Mchunu, who are challenging his leadership in court.
The KZN ANC chairperson says he has also been engaging with the South African Communist Party about forging unity.
“Engaging with comrades, including engaging with Comrade Mchunu, is important for us as an organisation.”
Zikalala shied away from explaining the contents of his conversation with Mchunu and if an out of court settlement is on the cards, saying he would not want to speak on his predecessor's behalf.
“What is important to us is that we reach out to them as people who are concerned about the current leadership and as people who, some among them, are aggrieved.”
Zikalala remains confident that they will be able to respond to all the questions posed to them in court surrounding the leadership contest.
The KZN ANC chair says they are striving to unite before the December elective conference and restore the strength of the province.
(Edited by Masechaba Sefularo)
More in Local
-
2 killed in suspected house robbery in Garsfontein
-
Eskom to meet unions over phasing out of coal power stations
-
Ahmed Kathrada in stable condition - foundation
-
Dept working to ensure Grayston Bridge collapse inquiry resumes
-
Court hands down hefty sentences to 22 illegal miners
-
ConCourt to grill Sassa over social grant payments contract
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.