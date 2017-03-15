Ramaphosa: No excuse to not introduce minimum wage by May 2018

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 22°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 21°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 21°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 21°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 22°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 21°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 35°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
Go

Ramaphosa: No excuse to not introduce minimum wage by May 2018

Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa says monitoring compliance by employers will be key to ensuring the success of a national minimum wage.

Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa answers question in National Assembly. Picture: GCIS.
Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa answers question in National Assembly. Picture: GCIS.
32 minutes ago

PARLIAMENT - Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa says monitoring compliance by employers will be key to ensuring the success of a national minimum wage.

Answering questions in the National Council of Provinces on Wednesday afternoon, Ramaphosa said government would work towards doing away with sectoral determinations in favour of a single national minimum wage.

Ramaphosa has acknowledged challenges to introducing a national minimum wage, including enough skilled labour officers, but he's warned employers there will be no excuses for not introducing the minimum wage in May next year.

“Further engagements are going to be happening between the parties that will be seeing how best we can tighten up the enforcement. We’re confident that the commitment shown by both business and labour to effective implementation of the national minimum wage will have a significant level of increasing compliance.”

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA