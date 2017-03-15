Ramaphosa: No excuse to not introduce minimum wage by May 2018
Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa says monitoring compliance by employers will be key to ensuring the success of a national minimum wage.
PARLIAMENT - Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa says monitoring compliance by employers will be key to ensuring the success of a national minimum wage.
Answering questions in the National Council of Provinces on Wednesday afternoon, Ramaphosa said government would work towards doing away with sectoral determinations in favour of a single national minimum wage.
Ramaphosa has acknowledged challenges to introducing a national minimum wage, including enough skilled labour officers, but he's warned employers there will be no excuses for not introducing the minimum wage in May next year.
“Further engagements are going to be happening between the parties that will be seeing how best we can tighten up the enforcement. We’re confident that the commitment shown by both business and labour to effective implementation of the national minimum wage will have a significant level of increasing compliance.”
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
More in Local
-
Turffontein residents insist they are not xenophobic
-
ConCourt reserves judgment in social grants legal battle
-
Nhleko aims to settle claims by families of Marikana victims soon
-
Sam Issa trial: ‘Bakkie with blue lights was used in the hit’
-
Gupta family confirms resignation of Oakbay CEO
-
Dlamini-Zuma thanks ANC, govt & SA for support during tenure as AU chair
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.