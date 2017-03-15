Ramaphosa: No excuse to not introduce minimum wage by May 2018

Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa says monitoring compliance by employers will be key to ensuring the success of a national minimum wage.

PARLIAMENT - Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa says monitoring compliance by employers will be key to ensuring the success of a national minimum wage.

Answering questions in the National Council of Provinces on Wednesday afternoon, Ramaphosa said government would work towards doing away with sectoral determinations in favour of a single national minimum wage.

Ramaphosa has acknowledged challenges to introducing a national minimum wage, including enough skilled labour officers, but he's warned employers there will be no excuses for not introducing the minimum wage in May next year.

“Further engagements are going to be happening between the parties that will be seeing how best we can tighten up the enforcement. We’re confident that the commitment shown by both business and labour to effective implementation of the national minimum wage will have a significant level of increasing compliance.”

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)