Probe launched after fatal stabbing at Cape school
A grade 11 pupil was stabbed to death at Eerste River Secondary School on Tuesday.
CAPE TOWN - An investigation has been launched after a pupil was murdered in Eerste River.
The grade 11 pupil was stabbed to death at Eerste River Secondary School on Tuesday.
The provincial education MEC spokesperson Jessica Shelver says: “We don’t have details on what led to the altercation but an investigation is underway. Our heartfelt condolences go to the learner’s family and friends at this very difficult time. The department will arrange trauma counselling as required.”
Earlier this month, a learner was also stabbed to death at an Athlone school.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
