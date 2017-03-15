Powerball results: Tuesday 14 March 2017

EWN brings you the winning lotto results. Check if you won!

CAPE TOWN – The winning numbers from the PowerBall draw on Tuesday 14 March are as follows:

PowerBall: 11, 19, 31, 33, 36 Powerball: 10

PowerBall Plus: 11, 25, 33, 37, 41 Powerball: 1

The PowerBall jackpot will rollover to R18,693,283.