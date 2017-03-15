Police fire rubber bullets at Turffontein protesters, foreign nationals

After several requests for the two groups to disperse peacefully, police then fired rubber bullets.

TURFFONTEIN - Police have once again opened fire with rubber bullets to disperse protesters and a group of foreign nationals in Turffontein.

A stand-off between the two groups earlier ensued, where blows were exchanged, leaving at least one person injured.

Demonstrators have accused some estate companies belonging to foreigners of operating as drug dens and brothels; a claim the non-nationals deny.

After several requests for the two groups to disperse peacefully, police then opened fire rubber bullets.

Despite an earlier agreement between leaders of foreign nationals and protest organisers to temporarily end the demonstration, pending an investigation into the allegations, no party was willing to leave.

Police now have their hands full patrolling the area, trying to force people off the streets.