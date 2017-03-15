Planned Firearm Amnesty hits a snag

Police Minister Nathi Nhleko says the Planned Firearm Amnesty is aimed at reducing the number of illegal firearms in circulation.

PARLIAMENT - The start of the Planned Firearm Amnesty is set to be delayed.

Cabinet approved police plans for the amnesty earlier this month.

It is set to start on 1 April and end six months later in September.

But Parliament first has to approve the amnesty and won't be able to approve the start date in time.

Parliament’s programme means neither the police committee nor the National Assembly can approve the amnesty before it set to begin in April.

Police commission chairperson Francios Beukmann says they’ll consider the matter in May.

“There is support for the amnesty but in terms of process it’s going to be vital that we’ll have to submit a report to the house, which can be debated. So we’ll have to get further clarity.”

Police Minister Nathi Nhleko says the amnesty is aimed at reducing the number of illegal firearms in circulation.

He says these are used in violent crimes including robberies, car hijackings and murder.

Nhleko says police crime figures show a significant increase in the incidents of these crimes.

