Nhleko aims to settle claims by families of Marikana victims soon
Police Minister Nathi Nhleko says some of those suing have already decided to accept settlement offers from the State.
CAPE TOWN - Police Minister Nathi Nhleko says he wants civil claims lodged by survivors and families of those who died in the Marikana massacre four years ago, to be settled as soon as possible.
It’s emerged the State is being sued for more than R1,1 billion in claims arising from the police shooting, in which 34 protesting mineworkers were killed.
Nhleko, the SAPS and police watchdog Ipid have been briefing Parliament’s police committee on how far they’ve come in implementing the recommendations of the Farlam Commission of Inquiry into the massacre.
He says some of those suing have already decided to accept settlement offers from the State.
“We would like to see the finalisation of these matters, the sooner the better, so we do not have something like this lingering.”
The R1,1 billion is being claimed by a total of 652 plaintiffs.
Two hundred and eighty-five people are claiming more than R870 million for assault, unlawful arrest and detention and malicious prosecution.
Three hundred and twenty-five plaintiffs are suing for a total of R179 million for loss of support due to a mineworker’s death.
Claims related to shooting injuries total more than R100 million and involve 36 plaintiffs.
Six claims amounting to nearly R20 million are for injuries sustained through assault, arrest and detention.
The State agreed to include emotional suffering and trauma as grounds for a claim.
(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)
