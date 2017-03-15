MPs call for farm attacks to be declared priority crime
The Freedom Front Plus and the Democratic Alliance (DA) want more attention paid to farm murders and attacks.
CAPE TOWN – Members of Parliament have called for farm murders and attacks to be declared priority crimes, warning that food security is at risk.
The call came during a debate on rural crime in the National Assembly on Tuesday.
The Freedom Front Plus and the Democratic Alliance (DA) want more attention paid to farm murders and attacks.
The DA’s Annette Steyn explains: “People living on farms must be treated equally in this regard. The African National Congress should not show less care to a particular group of people based on race.”
The Economic Freedom Fighters’ Hlengiwe Hlophe recounted cases where farmworkers had suffered and died at the hands of white farmers.
“It is often assumed only white farmers are targeted in attacks but this is not the case. It is black people who have to endure the violence of poverty every day.”
Police Minister Nathi Nhleko says the number of incidents has declined in recent years but says there’s nothing to celebrate, as the loss of one life is one too many.
