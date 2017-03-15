Mokonyane expected to comment on WC water report
Nomvula Mokonyane met with officials from National Disaster Management who have been assessing the crisis in the province.
CAPE TOWN – Water and Sanitation Minister Nomvula Mokonyane is expected to share her thoughts on Tuesday on a report about the Western Cape's water situation.
Mokonyane met with officials from National Disaster Management, who have been assessing the crisis in the province, and provincial government on Wednesday.
Last week Mokonyane met with provincial Local Government, Environment and Development Planning MEC Anton Bredell to discuss the water crisis.
Dam levels in the province are sitting at an average of 30%.
Water and sanitation ministerial spokesperson Mlimandlela Ndamase said: “The minister will be receiving the report and it is her intention to share that with some of her cabinet colleagues, and thereafter pronounce on it.”
More in Local
-
Case of EC parents charged with daughter’s murder postponed
-
Are South Africans becoming over religious?
-
Traffic chaos as Capetonians welcome light rain
-
Scopa flags Transnet R254.9bn irregular expenditure
-
Joburg launches new plan to improve traffic light signals
-
ConCourt suggests extending CPS grant payments contract
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.