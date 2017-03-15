Mokonyane expected to comment on WC water report

Nomvula Mokonyane met with officials from National Disaster Management who have been assessing the crisis in the province.

CAPE TOWN – Water and Sanitation Minister Nomvula Mokonyane is expected to share her thoughts on Tuesday on a report about the Western Cape's water situation.

Mokonyane met with officials from National Disaster Management, who have been assessing the crisis in the province, and provincial government on Wednesday.

Last week Mokonyane met with provincial Local Government, Environment and Development Planning MEC Anton Bredell to discuss the water crisis.

Dam levels in the province are sitting at an average of 30%.

Water and sanitation ministerial spokesperson Mlimandlela Ndamase said: “The minister will be receiving the report and it is her intention to share that with some of her cabinet colleagues, and thereafter pronounce on it.”