JMPD called in to monitor Soweto taxi dispute
The Bara, Eldorado Park Taxi associations are said to be in disagreement over routes, however no violence or road closure incidents were reported.
JOHANNESBURG – The Johannesburg Metro Police says they have been called in to assist South African Police Service in defusing disputes between two taxi associations in the Freedom Park area over routes.
It is not yet clear if commuters have been severally affected by the event.
Spokesperson Edna Mamonyane says there is no violence or road closure incidents reported.
“Bara Taxi Association, as well as the Eldorado Park, Freedom Park taxi associations seem to be in disagreement over routes.”
(Edited by Masechaba Sefularo)
