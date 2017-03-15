Gritty Chandimal leads Lanka fightback against Bangladesh
RANCHI - Dinesh Chandimal’s gutsy 86 not out helped Sri Lanka overcome a wobbly morning session and reach 238 for seven on the opening day of the second and final test against Bangladesh on Wednesday.
Opting to bat first against a Bangladesh side playing their 100th test, Sri Lanka lost four wickets in the morning session at the P Sara Oval before Chandimal propped up the hosts who won the first test by 259 runs at Galle.
Chandimal hit only four boundaries in his patient unbeaten knock and was closing on his eighth Test century after facing 210 balls.
Skipper Rangana Herath was giving him company batting on 18 at stumps while Dhananjaya de Silva and Niroshan Dickwella chipped in with an identical 34.
For Bangladesh, paceman Mustafizur Rahman and off-spinner Mehedi Hasan Miraz claimed two wickets apiece.
Mosaddek Hossain made his test debut for Bangladesh.
