Green light for JHB to tackle 200 faulty robots

JOHANNESBURG - The Johannesburg Roads Agency (JRA) says it has a list of 200 intersections in Johannesburg where traffic light cables urgently need to be replaced.

The City of Johannesburg says it will no longer be fixing old traffic light cables along major intersections, saying it simply doesn't work.

The JRA’s Darryll Thomas says R45 million will be spent per year on new cables for traffic lights at major intersections.

He says once the agency has dealt with fixing the first 200 intersections it will move to identify the next set of faulty traffic lights.

“We’re looking at traffic signals that have shown that there’s a lot of flashing points.”

How much do you know about traffic signals in Johannesburg? Here's a handy infographic to give you the lowdown #JHBTraffic

Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba says quick fixers never work.

“The people of Johannesburg have given this administration a mandate to sort out the traffic light in the city and to get the wheels of this economy moving again.”

The re-cabling project is already underway and it’s expected to run for the next three years.

