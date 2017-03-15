#GarsfonteinMurder: Robbers forced their way into victims’ home

The double murder comes just days after Garsfontein residents protested outside the police station accusing officers of releasing a suspected burglar.

GARSFONTEIN - It’s emerged that armed robbers who murdered two people in Garsfontein on Wednesday morning gained entry to the house by forcing open a gate and a garage door.

Eyewitness News has learnt that the surviving male victim is a senior official in the department of tourism.

The double murder comes just days after Garsfontein residents protested outside the police station accusing officers of releasing a suspected burglar.

Security Company ADT says two of its reaction officers responded to a call for help from a neighbour and found the front gate of a wooden door leading to the house had been forced open.

#GarsfonteinMurder it's alleged several robbers tied up five people, assaulted and stabbed them. Two women died. BB — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 15, 2017

ADT says the officers discovered the five occupants of the house, two of whom had been murdered.

It’s understood all the occupants had been stabbed after being tied up.

The police’s Ilse Jones said: “Electrical equipment was taken from the house as well as the family’s vehicle, which was later recovered by a tracking company in Yeoville. Currently, Garsfontein is investigating a house robbery and murder case.”

She says no suspects have been arrested.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)