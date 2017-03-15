GarsfonteinMurder: Robbers forced their way into victims’ home

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 22°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 21°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 21°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 21°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 22°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 21°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 35°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
Go

#GarsfonteinMurder: Robbers forced their way into victims’ home

The double murder comes just days after Garsfontein residents protested outside the police station accusing officers of releasing a suspected burglar.

The scene in Garsfontein where two people were murdered in a suspected robbery. Picture: Barry Bateman/EWN.
The scene in Garsfontein where two people were murdered in a suspected robbery. Picture: Barry Bateman/EWN.
50 minutes ago

GARSFONTEIN - It’s emerged that armed robbers who murdered two people in Garsfontein on Wednesday morning gained entry to the house by forcing open a gate and a garage door.

Eyewitness News has learnt that the surviving male victim is a senior official in the department of tourism.

The double murder comes just days after Garsfontein residents protested outside the police station accusing officers of releasing a suspected burglar.

Security Company ADT says two of its reaction officers responded to a call for help from a neighbour and found the front gate of a wooden door leading to the house had been forced open.

ADT says the officers discovered the five occupants of the house, two of whom had been murdered.

It’s understood all the occupants had been stabbed after being tied up.

The police’s Ilse Jones said: “Electrical equipment was taken from the house as well as the family’s vehicle, which was later recovered by a tracking company in Yeoville. Currently, Garsfontein is investigating a house robbery and murder case.”

She says no suspects have been arrested.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA