Benoni miner killings: Victims, suspects from Lesotho
The police announced on Tuesday that arrests have been made in the investigation into the mass murder of 14 miners.
JOHANNESBURG – Acting National Police Commissioner Khomotso Phahlane says investigators have a made breakthrough, arresting four suspects, in the investigation of the mass murder of 14 suspected illegal miners in Benoni.
The bodies were discovered over two days last week near a railway line on the East Rand.
Phahlane made the announcement in Pretoria on Tuesday night, where he also revealed two people have been arrested in connection with the robbery at OR Tambo International Airport.
He confirmed that a further two people, including a police officer, were still being questioned.
WATCH: Phahlane goes public on OR Tambo International Airport heist
On the mass murder, the lieutenant general says one of the murder suspects was arrested in South Africa, while another three were tracked down in Lesotho.
“We are in discussion with our Interpol colleagues to facilitate the extradition of those that are in Lesotho.”
He says police may have recovered the murder weapons.
“The unlicensed firearms found in [the suspects’] possession, in Lesotho, are subjected to forensic analysis.”
The acting commissioner says all the victims and suspects are Lesotho nationals.
(Edited by Masechaba Sefularo)
More in Local
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.