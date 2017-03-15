Benoni miner killings: Victims, suspects from Lesotho

The police announced on Tuesday that arrests have been made in the investigation into the mass murder of 14 miners.

JOHANNESBURG – Acting National Police Commissioner Khomotso Phahlane says investigators have a made breakthrough, arresting four suspects, in the investigation of the mass murder of 14 suspected illegal miners in Benoni.

The bodies were discovered over two days last week near a railway line on the East Rand.

Phahlane made the announcement in Pretoria on Tuesday night, where he also revealed two people have been arrested in connection with the robbery at OR Tambo International Airport.

He confirmed that a further two people, including a police officer, were still being questioned.

On the mass murder, the lieutenant general says one of the murder suspects was arrested in South Africa, while another three were tracked down in Lesotho.

“We are in discussion with our Interpol colleagues to facilitate the extradition of those that are in Lesotho.”

He says police may have recovered the murder weapons.

“The unlicensed firearms found in [the suspects’] possession, in Lesotho, are subjected to forensic analysis.”

The acting commissioner says all the victims and suspects are Lesotho nationals.

