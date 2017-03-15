Disgruntled parents lock CT principal in toilet
It's believed the alleged culprits wanted to teach the school officials a lesson about the poor condition of their foul-smelling toilets.
CAPE TOWN – The Western Cape Education Department says it's received a report about a case at a Lwandle school on Tuesday morning, where the principal had apparently been locked in a toilet.
Parents and pupils at Solomon Qatyana Primary School locked the principal and a department inspector in a school toilet.
It's believed they wanted to teach the school officials a lesson about the poor condition of their foul-smelling toilets.
Classes were disrupted as parents and children protested at the learning facility.
The Department's Paddy Attwell says the circuit manager was visiting the school on a routine inspection at the time.
“It appears that while he was meeting with the principal, the chairperson of the governing body came in and asked him to inspect the toilets and he took the circuit manager to the ablution block where she locked the door behind them – and then demonstrators appeared with placards.”
