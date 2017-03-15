Details surrounding Garsfontein murders emerge

It’s alleged two robbers gained access to a house early on Wednesday morning, tied up five occupants before assaulting and stabbing them.

PRETORIA - Eyewitness News has learnt that the victims of a double murder and house robbery are related to a senior official in the department of tourism.

As detectives gathered evidence, police vans could be seen outside the house in the quiet neighbourhood located near the Garsfontein High School.

While two women died on the scene, the remaining family members are being treated at a nearby hospital.

Neighbours say they were woken up at about 1am after they heard women screaming.

It’s understood the robbers gained access to the house through the garage, before pointing firearms at the five occupants and tying them up.

It’s being claimed the robbers then stabbed everyone in the house, before fleeing with a television and a car, which has since been recovered in Johannesburg.

