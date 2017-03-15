ConCourt reserves judgment in social grants legal battle

The Constitutional Court has reserved judgment after hearing an application brought by Black Sash regarding the social grants payment contract.

JOHANNESBURG - The Constitutional Court has reserved judgment after hearing an application brought by non-governmental organisation Black Sash as concerns grow that social grants may not be paid on 1 April.

The South African Security Agency (Sassa) and Minister Bathabile Dlamini want the deal to be monitored by the Public Protector and Auditor-General, while Black Sash wants the court to provide the oversight role.

More details to follow.