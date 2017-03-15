Australia braced for low bounce in Ranchi, says Smith
Australia will once again have to make do with lack of bounce at Ranchi but the tourists have the wherewithal to overcome that challenge, says Steve Smith.
RANCHI - Australia will once again have to make do with lack of bounce at Ranchi but the tourists have the wherewithal to overcome that challenge in the third Test against India, skipper Steve Smith said on Wednesday.
In the series opener at Pune, the tourists triumphed by 333 runs inside three days on a pitch which offered low bounce and sharp turn and was subsequently rated ‘poor’ by match referee Chris Broad.
In the second match at Bengaluru, the bounce was uneven and India pulled off a thrilling 75-run win to level the series ahead of the third match in the brand new test venue in Ranchi.
Smith had a quick look at the 22-yard strip at the Jharkhand State Cricket Association Stadium on Wednesday and the 27-year-old was immediately convinced his team would need to adapt to the low bounce of the track.
“When we came over to India, we were under no illusions that we were going to potentially get some difficult wickets to play on,” Smith told reporters.
“And the first two test matches were pretty tough wickets. I think we’ve adopted some good plans and played some very good cricket so far in this series. This wicket is no different.”
Smith said he expected the pitch to hold together quite well on the first day and then “break up from there”, adding that adaptation would be key to his team’s success and remaining in the contest for a long time.
Smith was surprised by the dark hue of the pitch, saying its low bounce would negate some of the threat of his pacemen.
“I’ve never seen a wicket that’s looked quite as dark as that one is,” Smith told the Cricket Australia (CA) website.
“It looks like there’s mud sort of rolled together ... It’s 22 yards and we’ve played on some difficult wickets in the first two games and we’ve played some pretty good cricket, so we’re confident that we can play with whatever this wicket does.”
More in Sport
-
Gritty Chandimal leads Lanka fightback against Bangladesh
-
French league calls emergency meeting to discuss merger
-
Amajita Draw Uruguay, Japan and Italy at U20 WC
-
Janine van Wyk: I had given up on playing abroad two years ago
-
Australia fumes as Sanzaar dithers over Super Rugby future
-
Proteas to target Williamson's wicket in second Test
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.