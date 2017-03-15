Popular Topics
Are South Africans becoming over religious?

The CRL Rights Commission says it’s concerned that South Africans may be becoming over religious & less critical of abnormal practices.

CRL hosts a discussion on the state of the nation’s psyche and how it affects the religious sector. Picture: Twitter/ @CRL_Commission.
13 minutes ago

BRAAMFONTEIN - Religion watchdog Commission for Rights of Cultural, Religious & Linguistic Communities (CRL) says it’s concerned that South Africans may be becoming over religious and less critical of abnormal practices.

The commission is currently holding a roundtable discussion with experts on the state of the nation’s psyche and how it affects the religious sector.

Several pastors have made headlines in recent months claiming to heal congregants using controversial methods such as spraying churchgoers with Doom.

The CRL Rights Commission is investigating the commercialisation of religion in the country.

Commission chair Thoko Mkhwanazi-Xaluva says they want to understand why South Africans are becoming more accepting of controversial cultural and religious practices.

“How come people can accept anything that people tell them? Are we over religious as a nation?”

She says something must be wrong.

“But how come when it comes to religion we seem to accept, defend and be able to kill, die or even go to jail.”

Following its investigation the commission will compile a report which it will then present to Parliament.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

