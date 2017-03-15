Ahmed Kathrada in stable condition - foundation

The Rivonia trialist was admitted to hospital 10 days ago after he was dehydrated and was diagnosed with a blood clot in the brain.

JOHANNESBURG - The Ahmed Kathrada Foundation says the struggle stalwart is in a stable condition as he is recovering from a surgery where doctors had to remove a blood clot from his brain.

The Rivonia trialist was admitted to hospital 10 days ago after he was dehydrated and was diagnosed with a blood clot in the brain.

The foundation says the 87-year-old's recovery has not been as fast as his loved ones would have wanted.

The foundation's director Neeshan Balton says: “There were some minor post-operation problems that relate to further pneumonia which has now been treated.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)