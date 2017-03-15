Ahmed Kathrada in stable condition - foundation
The Rivonia trialist was admitted to hospital 10 days ago after he was dehydrated and was diagnosed with a blood clot in the brain.
JOHANNESBURG - The Ahmed Kathrada Foundation says the struggle stalwart is in a stable condition as he is recovering from a surgery where doctors had to remove a blood clot from his brain.
The Rivonia trialist was admitted to hospital 10 days ago after he was dehydrated and was diagnosed with a blood clot in the brain.
The foundation says the 87-year-old's recovery has not been as fast as his loved ones would have wanted.
The foundation's director Neeshan Balton says: “There were some minor post-operation problems that relate to further pneumonia which has now been treated.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
More in Local
-
2 killed in suspected house robbery in Garsfontein
-
Eskom to meet unions over phasing out of coal power stations
-
Sihle Zikalala: Unifying KZN ANC a priority
-
Dept working to ensure Grayston Bridge collapse inquiry resumes
-
Court hands down hefty sentences to 22 illegal miners
-
ConCourt to grill Sassa over social grant payments contract
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.