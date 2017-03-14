Popular Topics
Water restrictions officially lifted in Gauteng

The Water and Sanitation Department however says residents shouldn’t waste water as the country is still experiencing drought conditions.

FILE: Approximately 400 000 cubic meters of water was released from the Vaal dam on 26 February 2017 after the dam reached 97.8 % capacity following heavy rains across Gauteng. Picture: Reinart Toerien/EWN
FILE: Approximately 400 000 cubic meters of water was released from the Vaal dam on 26 February 2017 after the dam reached 97.8 % capacity following heavy rains across Gauteng. Picture: Reinart Toerien/EWN
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG – Water restrictions in Gauteng have officially been lifted after it was published in the government gazette on Monday.

The Vaal Dam is more than 95% full following continued good rainfall in parts of the province.

The Water and Sanitation Department, however, says residents shouldn’t waste water as the country is still experiencing drought conditions.

Spokesperson Sputnik Ratau says: “The Department of Water and Sanitation did gazette the lifting of the water restrictions in Gauteng on 13 March and based on that gazette, therefore, the water restrictions in Gauteng are officially lifted.”

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)

