Water restrictions officially lifted in Gauteng

JOHANNESBURG – Water restrictions in Gauteng have officially been lifted after it was published in the government gazette on Monday.

The Vaal Dam is more than 95% full following continued good rainfall in parts of the province.

The Water and Sanitation Department, however, says residents shouldn’t waste water as the country is still experiencing drought conditions.

Spokesperson Sputnik Ratau says: “The Department of Water and Sanitation did gazette the lifting of the water restrictions in Gauteng on 13 March and based on that gazette, therefore, the water restrictions in Gauteng are officially lifted.”

