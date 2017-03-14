[WATCH LIVE] Parliament debates social grants debacle

Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini is answering questions in Parliament as MPs debate the grants issue.

JOHANNESBURG - Members of Parliament are on Tuesday debating the grants payment saga and steps taken to deal with the matter.

The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) and the Department of Social Development Bathabile Dlamini have come under fire after failing to find a new service provider as the contract with the current service provider Cash Paymaster Services (CPS) lapses at the end of March.

The Constitutional Court also found the contract with the CPS to be invalid.