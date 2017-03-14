[WATCH LIVE] Gordhan briefs Scopa on Sassa matter
The Finance Minister was asked to appear before the committee to discuss the Sassa grant payment issue.
CAPE TOWN - Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan is briefing Parliament's Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) on grant payments by the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa).
WATCH: Gordhan briefs Scopa
Gordhan will explain Treasury’s role in plans by Sassa to award another contract to current service provider Cash Paymaster Services (CPS).
Of particular concern to the committee is whether a new contract will be lawful or lead to further irregular expenditure.
First it was Sassa officials who were called to explain irregular expenditure before Scopa.
Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini declined to attend that meeting, but agreed to appear before another sitting of Scopa last week.
After three hours, she provided little in the way of detail about a new contract her department plans to award to CPS to continue paying grants.
