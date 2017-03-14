[WATCH] Blitzboks change flat tyre on way to game

A few minutes later and the flat tyre was changed and everyone was on their way.

JOHANNESBURG – The Springbok Sevens stopped their bus and members of the top team got out to lend a hand after spotting a Vancouver local with a flat tyre.

The Blitzboks made the final of the Canada Sevens but were defeated 19-7 by England.

The team secured 41 of a possible 44 log points on offer, made both finals in Las Vegas and Vancouver and won the USA leg.

The team also maintained their strong lead in the series.