[WATCH] Blitzboks change flat tyre on way to game

A few minutes later and the flat tyre was changed and everyone was on their way.

The Springbok Sevens stopped their bus, and members of the top team got out to lend a hand. Picture: @BlitzBokke.
The Springbok Sevens stopped their bus, and members of the top team got out to lend a hand. Picture: @BlitzBokke.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG – The Springbok Sevens stopped their bus and members of the top team got out to lend a hand after spotting a Vancouver local with a flat tyre.

The team had the flat tyre changed in no time and everyone was on their way.

The Blitzboks made the final of the Canada Sevens but were defeated 19-7 by England.

The team secured 41 of a possible 44 log points on offer, made both finals in Las Vegas and Vancouver and won the USA leg.

The team also maintained their strong lead in the series.

