[WATCH] Blitzboks change flat tyre on way to game
A few minutes later and the flat tyre was changed and everyone was on their way.
JOHANNESBURG – The Springbok Sevens stopped their bus and members of the top team got out to lend a hand after spotting a Vancouver local with a flat tyre.
The team had the flat tyre changed in no time and everyone was on their way.
The Blitzboks made the final of the Canada Sevens but were defeated 19-7 by England.
The team secured 41 of a possible 44 log points on offer, made both finals in Las Vegas and Vancouver and won the USA leg.
The team also maintained their strong lead in the series.
How do you change a flat tyre if you live @CityofVancouver? Easy, ask the @Blitzboks #peoplesTeam @SteinhoffRugby @worldrugby7s @vancouver pic.twitter.com/v0qgvVxU0R— Springbok Sevens (@Blitzboks) March 11, 2017
#BlitzBokke stop their bus to help @CityofVancouver local who suffered a punctured tyre; had the wheel changed in no time! #TreuGentlemen pic.twitter.com/9BeV9ZVu4H— 7s in South Africa (@BlitzBokke) March 12, 2017
More in Sport
-
Chelsea beat Mourinho’s 10-man United to reach Cup semis
-
Gideon Sam: No one is to blame for loss of Commonwealth Games
-
Queen launches Commonwealth Games relay as Durban pulls out of 2022
-
Leicester will take game to Sevilla, says Shakespeare
-
[BREAKING] Durban loses right to host 2022 Commonwealth Games
-
Report: Durban losses out on chance to host 2022 Games
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.