Mbalula to explain Commonwealth Games hosting flop

Durban will no longer be hosting the event after the country already spent more than R100 million in the bidding process.

JOHANNESBURG - Sports Minister Fikile Mbalula, the KwaZulu-Natal government and the eThekwini Municipality are expected to give more details this morning to explain why South Africa lost its bid to host the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

Sascoc president Gideon Sam admitted there could be serious repercussions.

“I don’t know where the heads are going to start rolling.”

Sam says no one could've foreseen the outcome.

“You know you saw a statement by Minister Jeff Radebe at one point, with Cabinet saying they’d support the bid. Then things changed. So we just have to live with that and we can try and point fingers. Who are we going to put in the firing line?”

