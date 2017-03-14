Outsourced workers stage protest outside UWC

Some outsourced workers are protesting outside the University of Western Cape after they were dismissed by their employer, Securitas.

CAPE TOWN - Some outsourced workers are protesting outside the University of the Western Cape after they were dismissed by their employer, Securitas.

Police are on the scene to monitor the group of about a hundred, demonstrating peacefully.

The University's Luthando Tyhalibonga says: “The matter between Securitas and the employees is currently at the CCMA. Currently, the group is protesting and demanding to be employed. All the operations are going ahead as normal.”

