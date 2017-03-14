Pupil stabbed to death at Eersterivier Secondary
Western Cape Education says it is unclear what lead to the attack and it's not yet known whether anyone was arrested.
CAPE TOWN - A pupil at Eersterivier Secondary School has been stabbed to death.
The Western Cape Education Department says it is unclear what lead to the attack. It is not yet known whether anyone has been arrested.
Education MEC spokesperson Jessica Shelver says they will be providing trauma counselling.
“Eersterivier Secondary School has reported that a Grade 11 learner died on Tuesday morning after being stabbed in the neck. The incident reportedly occurred while learners were returning to class after break. The school immediately alerted the ambulance services, police and our safe school call centre.”
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
