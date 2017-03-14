Outa concerned over Nazir Alli’s appointment as Prasa CEO

The Democratic Alliance has also raised concerns, saying that Alli was the person who presided over billions of rands spent on the e-tolls project.

PRETORIA – The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) says it is concerned with the appointment of former South African National Road Agency Limited (Sanral) boss Nazir Alli as Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa)’s interim board chairperson, saying he was the architect of the failed e-toll scheme.

Transport Minister Dipuo Peters announced the interim board in Pretoria on Monday, less than a week after dissolving the board led by Popo Molefe.

Molefe has, meanwhile, turned to the High Court in Pretoria to have the minister's decision declared unlawful.

Outa’s Wayne Duvenage, who fought against e-tolls under the organisation’s previous guise, the Opposition to Urban Tolling Alliance says Alli left Sanral in a mess.

“He was the architect and driver of the whole scheme which has failed and they were warned about that and the N2 matter has been going on for 10 years unresolved.”

The Democratic Alliance has also raised concerns, saying that Alli was the person who presided over billions of rands spent on the e-tolls project.

The party says it will seek confirmation from the interim board that all investigations at Prasa that are currently underway will continue.

