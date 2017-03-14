Outa concerned over Nazir Alli’s appointment as Prasa CEO
The Democratic Alliance has also raised concerns, saying that Alli was the person who presided over billions of rands spent on the e-tolls project.
PRETORIA – The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) says it is concerned with the appointment of former South African National Road Agency Limited (Sanral) boss Nazir Alli as Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa)’s interim board chairperson, saying he was the architect of the failed e-toll scheme.
Transport Minister Dipuo Peters announced the interim board in Pretoria on Monday, less than a week after dissolving the board led by Popo Molefe.
Molefe has, meanwhile, turned to the High Court in Pretoria to have the minister's decision declared unlawful.
Outa’s Wayne Duvenage, who fought against e-tolls under the organisation’s previous guise, the Opposition to Urban Tolling Alliance says Alli left Sanral in a mess.
“He was the architect and driver of the whole scheme which has failed and they were warned about that and the N2 matter has been going on for 10 years unresolved.”
The Democratic Alliance has also raised concerns, saying that Alli was the person who presided over billions of rands spent on the e-tolls project.
The party says it will seek confirmation from the interim board that all investigations at Prasa that are currently underway will continue.
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
More in Local
-
Sam hints at repercussions in wake of Commonwealth Games flop
-
Foreigners provide essential services to township poor - IRR
-
Joburg police seek help in identifying charred body found in car boot
-
CT Cycle Tour cancellation won’t hurt local economy - MEC
-
City of CT plans to ease overcrowding in Imizamo Yethu
-
Gordhan to explain Treasury's role in Sassa grants debacle
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.