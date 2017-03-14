[MUST READ] What Dlamini & Sassa boss told the ConCourt

BATHABILE DLAMINI, Social Development Minister

I, the undersigned

BATHABILE DLAMINI

do hereby make oath and state that:

I have read the affidavit of TIMOTHY MANDLA SUKAZI dated 14 March 2017 and confirm its contents insofar as they relate to me.

The affidavit was delivered after the 16h00 time set in the directions. The reason for this is explained in an affidavit deposed to SASSA's attorney of record, Mr TIMOTHY MANDLA SUKAZI, in support for an application for condonation that to the best of my knowledge was delivered this morning.

Yesterday I deposed to an affidavit in this matter which I confirmed what was set out in the affidavit of WISEMAN KHEHLA MAGASELA dates 13 March 2017. That affidavit was made in response to the Chief Justice's Directions of 8 March 2017.

The facts set out in this affidavit are within my personal knowledge and are to the best of my belief true and correct.

WISEMAN MAGASELA, Acting Sassa CEO

I, the undersigned

WISEMAN KHEHLA MAGASELA

do hereby make oath and state that:

I am a Deputy Director General in the Department of Social Development Department ("the Department") responsible for research and policy development. Between 8 and 12 March 2017 I was the acting Chief Executive Officer ("CEO") of the second respondent ("SASSA") during the absence on sick leave of the current CEO of SASSA, Mr Thokozani Mgwaza. Mr Magwaza returned to office to on 13 March 2017.

The facts contained herein are within my personal knowledge unless otherwise stated or apparent from the context, and are to the best of my knowledge and belief true and correct.

I deposed to an affidavit dated 13 March 2017 in response to the Chief Justice's directions dated 8 March 2017. The affidavit was delivered after the 16h00 time set in the directions. The reason for this is explained in an affidavit deposed to SASSA's attorney of record, Mr TIMOTHY MANDLA SUKAZI, in support for an application for condonation that to the best of my knowledge was delivered this morning.

During the four days in which I acted as CEO of SASSA, and yesterday, when I no longer held that office, I made every reasonable effort to comply with this Court's directions. I believe that the Minister did as well. I am not sure whether she will be able to depose to an affidavit confirming this by the 15h00 deadline now set, but I know that she did depose to an affidavit yesterday dealing with the matters set out in the directions.

Thamo Mzobe, who acted as SASSA CEO for a short period prior to my appointment, was taken ill and hospitalized on or about 7 March 2017, before the relevant directions were made. I do not believe she could do anything to assist in the preparation of the affidavits that were signed yesterday evening.