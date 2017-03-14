Mokonyane commends British American Tobacco for saving water

The company spent R6 million on a storm water harvesting system, saving 200 million litres of water in the past two years.

JOHANNESBURG - Water and Sanitation Minister Nomvula Mokonyane has commended British American Tobacco for heeding government’s call and implementing best practices to save water.

The company spent R6 million on a storm water harvesting system that has since saved 200 million litres of water in the past two years.

The minister is at the plant in Heidelberg.

Mokonyane says she appreciates the company’s response to government’s call to the private sector to save water.

“Investing R6 million to put up this infrastructure is a good investment for our future because what it of importance is that we might have good rain, the Vaal River might be full but there is no guarantee that there will be water tomorrow.”

British American Tobacco built the Rain Water Recycling system in 2014 and has since harvested 200 litres of water.

Mokonyane says this is water the local municipality has been able to use during the recent dry season.

WATCH: #SADrought: Heavy rains brings some relief

(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)