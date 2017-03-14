Mokonyane calls for introduction of rain water harvesting system

Minister Nomvula Mokonyane says introducing the British America Tobacco's rain water harvesting system will help reduce the pressure on municipalities.

HEIDELBERG - Water And Sanitation Minister Nomvula Mokonyane says she has proposed to cabinet that the government introduce British America Tobacco (BAT)'s rain water harvesting system for government buildings.

Mokonyane says in a country that has water challenges, the system should be implemented on all buildings including RDP houses.

The minister is touring the company's plant in Heidelberg.

“It’s only in this country where you don’t see containers catching this water that’s been in abundance over the last few days.”

Mokonyane says introducing the rain water harvesting system will help reduce the pressure on municipalities.

“Many municipalities owe our Rand Water millions of rands.”

British America Tobacco introduced the system in 2014 and has since saved 200 million litres of water redirected to the local municipality in Heidelberg.

