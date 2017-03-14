Gordhan: We shouldn’t generate panic around social grant payments

Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan says Treasury will do everything possible to make sure that grants are paid out in the most cost effective way in 17 days.

JOHANNESBURG – Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan says government’s first objective must be to ensure millions of grant beneficiaries receive their payments next month and then it can be determined who is responsible for the crisis.

Gordhan is currently briefing Parliament’s Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) on Treasury’s role in the current crisis.

He says if the Social Development Department decides to enter a new interim agreement with Cash Paymaster Services it must be for a short term.

“I don’t think we should generate panic at all. I’m sure that as a country, between the judicial processes, the executive process and the administrative processes will find the way to make sure that grants are paid on 1 April, and do so in a transparent as possible.”

On the issue of meeting the deadline, Gordhan explains: “And remember we’ve two legal opinions which say very clearly because that tender has been declared unlawful, any extension will also be unlawful.

“And if you want to do anything with that tender, go back to the Constitutional Court and obtain their permission.”

INTERIM CONTRACT PROPOSAL

Meanwhile, Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini said she doesn't want the Constitutional Court to oversee a new social grants payment deal, adding she rather wants the Auditor-General (AG) and Public Protector to monitor a new deal.

On Monday, Dlamini and Sassa missed a 4pm deadline to answer the court's questions about the controversial contract with CPS that it had declared invalid in 2014.

Instead, they have suggested in court papers filed in response to opposition parties that a new interim contract will be signed with CPS and that the Auditor-General and Public Protector should oversee this process.

Sassa says the Public Protector and AG should evaluate an interim contract with CPS because it is of the opinion that it can legally sign an emergency contract with the company, as long as Treasury condones it and the contract is no longer than absolutely required to ensure the payment of social grants.

Sassa doesn't want the court to be part of the new negotiations because it does not have all the pertinent information before it. However, the agency concedes that negotiations may not lead to a new contract.

