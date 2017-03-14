Gordhan to explain Treasury's role in Sassa grants debacle

Of particular concern to the Standing Committee on Public Accounts, is whether a new contract will be lawful or lead to further irregular expenditure.

CAPE TOWN – Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan is set to weigh in on Parliament’s ongoing discussions around the payment of social grants.

He will appear before the Standing Committee on Public Accounts on Tuesday morning to explain Treasury’s role in plans by the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) to award another contract to current service provider, Cash Paymaster Services (CPS).

Of particular concern to the committee, is whether a new contract will be lawful or lead to further irregular expenditure.

The National Assembly meanwhile, will again be asked to debate Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini’s fitness to hold office.

First it was Sassa officials who were called to explain irregular expenditure before Parliament’s Standing Committee on Public Accounts.

Dlamini declined to attend that meeting, but agreed to appear before another sitting of Scopa last week.

After three hours, she provided little in the way of detail about a new contract her department plans to award to CPS to continue paying grants.

Scopa chairperson Themba Godi says he’s hoping Gordhan can shed more light on the matter.

“What is it that National Treasury has done? What is it that they have advised? What is it that they have seen since the Constitutional Court ruling, to find out what their stance is, what their involvement is to the current problem for new contract?”

The Inkatha Freedom Party’s Liezel van der Merwe is also set to ask the National Assembly to back her call for a full investigation into the CPS tender.

ALL EYES ON CONCOURT

All eyes are now on the Constitutional Court after the Sassa and Dlamini missed the Monday 4pm deadline to answer pointed questions about the social grant payments.

Initially, there was some confusion about whether Sassa and the minister had indeed missed the deadline, but it now appears that only papers in response to opposing council have been filed, and not the answers required by the court.

The court wants to know when Sassa knew that it wouldn’t be able to take over the payment process from CPS and if any new agreement has been negotiated.

It’s understood that the papers in relation to Black Sash and other opposing parties were filed about the oversight role of the payment process.

Mail & Guardian is now reporting that Sassa wants the Public Protector and the Auditor General to monitor “the terms and implementation of the interim contract” to be signed with CPS, and that the Constitutional Court itself should only see the contract it will sign with CPS 20 days after it is concluded.

Constitutional Court expert Pierre de Vos said it’s unclear what the ramifications will be but the answers could still be submitted.

“They can appear on Wednesday and say we didn’t hand this in, we need more time. Then the court will decide what to do to make sure they do what they are legally obliged to do.”