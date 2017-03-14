Farm killings a major concern, says Nhleko

Police Minister Nkosinathi Nhleko says farm killings are of concern, but have to be seen within the broader context of crime in South Africa.

PARLIAMENT - Police Minister Nkosinathi Nhleko says farm killings are of concern, but have to be seen within the broader context of crime in South Africa.

Nhleko was wrapping up a debate in the National Assembly on farm attacks and murders requested by the Freedom Front Plus.

Nhleko says he has no desire to trivialise farm killings and attacks of whom the victims are mostly white.

“Farm killings have to be understood within a bigger context of criminality in our country. And while they’re a major concern, it’s pertinent that we do not unduly exaggerate them nor give an impression there is a widespread political campaign to kill white farmers or to drive them into the sea.”

Nhleko says crime stats show that criminal incidents on farms have dropped in recent years, with murders down by 51%.

Members of Parliament have condemned the attacks, especially the levels of violence that often accompany them.

The Democratic Alliance’s Annette Steyn said: “We may disagree with the reasons for these murders. Some may say it’s because farmers mistreat their workers or because ‘they’ stole our land, but we have to agree that the torture of any person by another is inhuman and barbaric”.

