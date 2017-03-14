Farm killings a major concern, says Nhleko
Police Minister Nkosinathi Nhleko says farm killings are of concern, but have to be seen within the broader context of crime in South Africa.
PARLIAMENT - Police Minister Nkosinathi Nhleko says farm killings are of concern, but have to be seen within the broader context of crime in South Africa.
Nhleko was wrapping up a debate in the National Assembly on farm attacks and murders requested by the Freedom Front Plus.
Nhleko says he has no desire to trivialise farm killings and attacks of whom the victims are mostly white.
“Farm killings have to be understood within a bigger context of criminality in our country. And while they’re a major concern, it’s pertinent that we do not unduly exaggerate them nor give an impression there is a widespread political campaign to kill white farmers or to drive them into the sea.”
Nhleko says crime stats show that criminal incidents on farms have dropped in recent years, with murders down by 51%.
Members of Parliament have condemned the attacks, especially the levels of violence that often accompany them.
The Democratic Alliance’s Annette Steyn said: “We may disagree with the reasons for these murders. Some may say it’s because farmers mistreat their workers or because ‘they’ stole our land, but we have to agree that the torture of any person by another is inhuman and barbaric”.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
More in Local
-
Fourth person dies following Imizamo Yethu fire
-
Judge in Sam Issa murder trial dismisses application for postponement
-
Dlamini vows she made every effort to meet first ConCourt deadline
-
Police chief confirms breakthrough in OR Tambo heist, Benoni multiple killings
-
Ramaphosa: Remove barriers to starting businesses
-
Mokonyane calls for introduction of rain water harvesting system
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.