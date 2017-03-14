Ex-cop sentenced to life for killing ex-girlfriend

-
Mokonyane, WC officials discuss ongoing droughtLocal
-
Dlamini denies any crisis around payment of grants for AprilLocal
-
Police disperse Uber drivers outside head officeLocal
-
Dept concludes probe on principal who forced girls to ‘come out’Local
-
Kweyama recommended for SABC interim board chair postLocal
-
May wins right to launch EU divorce talks, but when?World
-
‘Meeting CGF’s financial requirements would’ve strained SA economy’Local
-
Test of maturity for Kohli and Smith in RanchiSport
-
[LISTEN] 'SA should never have bid for Commonwealth Games'Sport
-
Super Rugby to be cut to 16 teams - Cheetahs CEOSport
-
[OPINION] #Durban2022: Canning it is the right call, but who is going to pay?Opinion
-
Mbalula to explain Commonwealth Games hosting flopLocal
Popular Topics
-
Social media linked to feelings of isolation in real life - studyLifestyle
-
[WATCH] Jhb cop's slick dance moves bring a smile to morning traffic goersLifestyle
-
[LISTEN] Gene discovery puts SA cardiology research on the map againLifestyle
-
'Big Bang Theory' spin-off given the green light by CBSLifestyle
-
Miley Cyrus isn't married yet, says sisterLifestyle
-
Vienna again ranked world's most pleasant city to live inLifestyle
-
[WATCH] Meet Hello Kitty’s angry versionLifestyle
-
[LISTEN] Why do some women fake orgasms?Lifestyle
-
Priyanka Chopra is desperate to have childrenLifestyle
-
Jonas: Gupta encounter an eye-opener to high level of graftPolitics
-
'ANC must end corruption, infighting to curb decline'Politics
-
[OPINION] ANC’s economic transformation policy document: Not radical, not newOpinion
-
ANC councillor arrested after shooting in Beaufort WestLocal
-
ANC: Property clause in Constitution must be codifiedLocal
-
Cosatu vows to intensify protests if Dlamini not fired by 21 MarchLocal
-
[OPINION] SA’s social grants system: More than just money at stakeOpinion
-
[OPINION] #Durban2022: Canning it is the right call, but who is going to pay?Opinion
-
[OPINION] Is criminalising hatred the answer to racism in SA?Opinion
-
[OPINION] ANC’s economic transformation policy document: Not radical, not newOpinion
-
[OPINION] Slandering feminism in Islam by way of Shariah lawOpinion
-
[OPINION] Zambian media and the fight against oppressionWorld
Popular Topics
-
[LIVE BLOG] State of the Nation Address 2017Local
-
[MAP] Fires wreak havoc across Western CapeLocal
-
World Economic Forum 2017
-
Matric Results 2016
-
2016: A look at the year in newsLocal
-
[LIVE BLOG] ANC NEC briefingLocal
-
[LIVE BLOG] Black Friday fever hits SALocal
-
Understanding municipal politics: Exploring fruitless & wasteful expenditureLocal
-
Municipal Spending: The key factorsLocal
-
Kweyama recommended for SABC interim board chair postLocal
-
Mokonyane commends British American Tobacco for saving waterLocal
-
Eskom to continue helping Zimbabwe meet energy demandWorld
-
S&P Global reiterates concerns over SALocal
-
Transformation in financial sector under spotlightLocal
-
Ramaphosa: Digital innovation future of entrepreneurshipLocal
Popular Topics
Video
Audio
Infographics
- Tue
- 25°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 23°C
- 15°C
- Thu
- 24°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 24°C
- 13°C
- Sat
- 25°C
- 12°C
- Sun
- 25°C
- 12°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 20°C
- 14°C
- Thu
- 23°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 22°C
- 14°C
- Sat
- 22°C
- 15°C
- Sun
- 23°C
- 16°C
- Tue
- 28°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 27°C
- 15°C
- Thu
- 27°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 25°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 27°C
- 14°C
- Sun
- 28°C
- 14°C
- Tue
- 28°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 28°C
- 15°C
- Thu
- 27°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 27°C
- 14°C
- Sat
- 28°C
- 13°C
- Sun
- 28°C
- 13°C
- Tue
- 26°C
- 22°C
- Wed
- 28°C
- 21°C
- Thu
- 25°C
- 21°C
- Fri
- 27°C
- 21°C
- Sat
- 29°C
- 21°C
- Sun
- 26°C
- 22°C
- Tue
- 24°C
- 17°C
- Wed
- 22°C
- 17°C
- Thu
- 21°C
- 16°C
- Fri
- 22°C
- 16°C
- Sat
- 23°C
- 16°C
- Sun
- 21°C
- 14°C
- Tue
- 29°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 20°C
- 13°C
- Thu
- 27°C
- 11°C
- Fri
- 29°C
- 16°C
- Sat
- 24°C
- 13°C
- Sun
- 30°C
- 12°C
- Tue
- 24°C
- 16°C
- Wed
- 18°C
- 14°C
- Thu
- 20°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 22°C
- 16°C
- Sat
- 20°C
- 15°C
- Sun
- 23°C
- 14°C
- Tue
- 28°C
- 16°C
- Wed
- 27°C
- 16°C
- Thu
- 29°C
- 16°C
- Fri
- 27°C
- 16°C
- Sat
- 28°C
- 16°C
- Sun
- 29°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 30°C
- 16°C
- Wed
- 27°C
- 15°C
- Thu
- 29°C
- 10°C
- Fri
- 30°C
- 13°C
- Sat
- 32°C
- 15°C
- Sun
- 32°C
- 16°C
- Tue
- 26°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 28°C
- 14°C
- Thu
- 25°C
- 17°C
- Fri
- 26°C
- 16°C
- Sat
- 27°C
- 17°C
- Sun
- 26°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 25°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 22°C
- 15°C
- Thu
- 22°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 23°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 22°C
- 14°C
- Sun
- 21°C
- 13°C
Ex-cop sentenced to life for killing ex-girlfriend
Judge Nolwazi Boqwana says it is evident the convicted killer and his slain ex-girlfriend had an abusive relationship.
WESTERN CAPE HIGH COURT - A former police officer has been sentenced to life imprisonment for shooting dead his ex-girlfriend in Delft.
Lindani Nakani killed Busiswa Centane near her home in July 2014.
The deceased had obtained a protection order against Nakani, who was stationed in Bellville.
Judge Nolwazi Boqwana says it is evident the convicted killer and his slain ex-girlfriend had an abusive relationship.
As part of the protection order Centane obtained against Nakani, the police officer was ordered to hand over his service pistol, but he did not adhere to it.
The interdict did not protect Centane.
Nakani emptied his service pistol on her on the day of the shooting.
She sustained 42 gunshot wounds.
Judge Boqwana has found the crime was premeditated.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Timeline
More in Local
-
Labour dept postpones inquiry into Grayston bridge collapse, again2 minutes ago
-
Mokonyane, WC officials discuss ongoing drought5 minutes ago
-
Dlamini denies any crisis around payment of grants for April22 minutes ago
-
Police disperse Uber drivers outside head office24 minutes ago
-
Dept concludes probe on principal who forced girls to ‘come out’34 minutes ago
-
Kweyama recommended for SABC interim board chair post35 minutes ago
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.