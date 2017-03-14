Popular Topics
Ex-cop sentenced to life for killing ex-girlfriend

Judge Nolwazi Boqwana says it is evident the convicted killer and his slain ex-girlfriend had an abusive relationship.

FILE: Picture: SAPS.
FILE: Picture: SAPS.
56 minutes ago

WESTERN CAPE HIGH COURT - A former police officer has been sentenced to life imprisonment for shooting dead his ex-girlfriend in Delft.

Lindani Nakani killed Busiswa Centane near her home in July 2014.

The deceased had obtained a protection order against Nakani, who was stationed in Bellville.

Judge Nolwazi Boqwana says it is evident the convicted killer and his slain ex-girlfriend had an abusive relationship.

As part of the protection order Centane obtained against Nakani, the police officer was ordered to hand over his service pistol, but he did not adhere to it.

The interdict did not protect Centane.

Nakani emptied his service pistol on her on the day of the shooting.

She sustained 42 gunshot wounds.

Judge Boqwana has found the crime was premeditated.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

