CT Cycle Tour cancellation won’t hurt local economy - MEC
Organisers cited strong winds as the reason for calling off the world's largest timed cycling event, a first in its history.
CAPE TOWN - Western Cape Economic Opportunities MEC Allan Winde says the cancellation of the Cape Town Cycle Tour won't have a detrimental impact on the local economy.
Organisers cited strong winds as the reason for calling off the world's largest timed cycling event, a first in its history.
Winde says it was a tough decision but the city's economy still benefited.
“Everyone was here. Hopefully, they enjoyed Cape Town and what it has to offer.”
Many cyclists who were due to take part in the tour said they understood that organisers had very little option but to cancel the event.
Multiple Cycle Tour champion Nolan Hoffman backed the decision to cancel the race.
“I think the decision to cancel the race was the best for everybody.”
A Durban entrant admitted to being initially dejected but supports the decision to cancel the race.
“We are all disappointed but it was in the best interest of racers. I understand that they tried to start the race.”
WATCH: Wind wreaks havoc for Cape Town Cycle Tour
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
More in Local
-
Sam hints at repercussions in wake of Commonwealth Games flop
-
Foreigners provide essential services to township poor - IRR
-
Joburg police seek help in identifying charred body found in car boot
-
Outa concerned over Nazir Alli’s appointment as Prasa CEO
-
City of CT plans to ease overcrowding in Imizamo Yethu
-
Gordhan to explain Treasury's role in Sassa grants debacle
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.