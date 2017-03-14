CT Cycle Tour cancellation won’t hurt local economy - MEC

Organisers cited strong winds as the reason for calling off the world's largest timed cycling event, a first in its history.

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape Economic Opportunities MEC Allan Winde says the cancellation of the Cape Town Cycle Tour won't have a detrimental impact on the local economy.

Organisers cited strong winds as the reason for calling off the world's largest timed cycling event, a first in its history.

Winde says it was a tough decision but the city's economy still benefited.

“Everyone was here. Hopefully, they enjoyed Cape Town and what it has to offer.”

Many cyclists who were due to take part in the tour said they understood that organisers had very little option but to cancel the event.

Multiple Cycle Tour champion Nolan Hoffman backed the decision to cancel the race.

“I think the decision to cancel the race was the best for everybody.”

A Durban entrant admitted to being initially dejected but supports the decision to cancel the race.

“We are all disappointed but it was in the best interest of racers. I understand that they tried to start the race.”

