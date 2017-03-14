Popular Topics
CT Cycle Tour cancellation won’t hurt local economy - MEC

Organisers cited strong winds as the reason for calling off the world's largest timed cycling event, a first in its history.

The Cape Town Cycle Tour was cancelled on 12 March 2017 due to strong winds in the city. Picture: @CTCycleTour.
The Cape Town Cycle Tour was cancelled on 12 March 2017 due to strong winds in the city. Picture: @CTCycleTour.
47 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape Economic Opportunities MEC Allan Winde says the cancellation of the Cape Town Cycle Tour won't have a detrimental impact on the local economy.

Organisers cited strong winds as the reason for calling off the world's largest timed cycling event, a first in its history.

Winde says it was a tough decision but the city's economy still benefited.

“Everyone was here. Hopefully, they enjoyed Cape Town and what it has to offer.”

Many cyclists who were due to take part in the tour said they understood that organisers had very little option but to cancel the event.

Multiple Cycle Tour champion Nolan Hoffman backed the decision to cancel the race.

“I think the decision to cancel the race was the best for everybody.”

A Durban entrant admitted to being initially dejected but supports the decision to cancel the race.

“We are all disappointed but it was in the best interest of racers. I understand that they tried to start the race.”

WATCH: Wind wreaks havoc for Cape Town Cycle Tour

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

