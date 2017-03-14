CPS CEO: If a deal is not signed, we can't pay grants on 1 April
CPS says it would be impossible to make payments if they are not given enough time, specifically with regards to the cash cycle.
JOHANNESBURG - Cash Paymaster Services (CPS) now says if a deal is not signed with the agency by Wednesday, it will not be able to pay social grant recipients on 1 April.
The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) and Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini are pushing for a new, interim contract with CPS to ensure that when the current invalid contract expires at the end of March, grants can still be paid to 17 million beneficiaries.
CPS CEO Serge Belamant says it would be impossible to make the payments if they are not given enough time, specifically with regards to the cash cycle.
“In order for us to pay on 1 April, we need to have access to the funds that must be paid to the beneficiaries. Secondly, we cannot go ahead and pay over R10 billion without the contract with the state.”
More in Local
-
Ramaphosa: Remove barriers to starting businesses
-
Mokonyane calls for introduction of rain water harvesting system
-
Pupil stabbed to death at Eersterivier Secondary
-
[MUST READ] What Dlamini & Sassa boss told the ConCourt
-
'Farm murders not a result of mistreatment of workers'
-
National Assembly debates Bathabile Dlamini’s future as minister
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.