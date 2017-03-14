CPS CEO: If a deal is not signed, we can't pay grants on 1 April

CPS says it would be impossible to make payments if they are not given enough time, specifically with regards to the cash cycle.

JOHANNESBURG - Cash Paymaster Services (CPS) now says if a deal is not signed with the agency by Wednesday, it will not be able to pay social grant recipients on 1 April.

The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) and Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini are pushing for a new, interim contract with CPS to ensure that when the current invalid contract expires at the end of March, grants can still be paid to 17 million beneficiaries.

“In order for us to pay on 1 April, we need to have access to the funds that must be paid to the beneficiaries. Secondly, we cannot go ahead and pay over R10 billion without the contract with the state.”