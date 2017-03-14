CPF remains positive in search for missing CT teen

René Roman was last seen leaving her Lavender Hill home to go to a nearby shop last Friday.

CAPE TOWN - The Steenberg community policing forum (CPF) says it remains positive as efforts to find a missing 13-year-old girl continue.

René Roman was last seen leaving her Lavender Hill home to go to a nearby shop last Friday. Romans’ mother says the girl was taken by someone but no further details are available.

The CPF’s Lucinda Evans says: “We are still very hopeful like I told the people today, we are looking for Rene and not a body. The community is supporting her parents.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)