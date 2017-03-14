City of CT plans to ease overcrowding in Imizamo Yethu
Three people died and 15,000 more have been left homeless following a devastating fire in the informal settlement at the weekend.
CAPE TOWN – The City of Cape Town says it wants to ease overcrowding in Imizamo Yethu.
A devastating fire tore through the area on Saturday, gutting thousands of shacks.
Three people died and 15,000 more have been left homeless. Over 4,000 structures have been razed to the ground.
Now the city wants to reorganise the plots to improve safety.
The City’s Xanthea Limberg says a registration process is underway.
“We’re attempting to introduce super blocks into the area to deal with the densification and overcrowding.”
But some locals, like Ntsikelelo Mafenuka, have opted to start rebuilding their homes between the fire debris, using recycled material.
“We took out these materials from the fire. We’ve to do all we can to rebuild our houses.”
The City has requested the cooperation of residents during the redesign of the area.
WATCH: After the fire: Hout Bay residents begin to rebuild
AFFECTED PUPILS RECEIVE ASSISTANCE
Nearly R500,000 has been raised to assist schools in the community that have been affected by a devastating fire at the weekend.
Three schools, namely Silikamva High, Oranjekloof Moravian and Disa primary schools, have been affected.
About 120 pupils at Silikamva High School have lost all their possessions.
Meanwhile, the homes of about 100 Disa Primary School learners and three teachers have burnt down.
The provincial education MEC's spokesperson Jessica Shelver said: “Our principals and teachers at the Hout Bay schools, donors and the public have really risen to the occasion and there has been an amazing response to the needs of our learners.
“We are deeply grateful for the way in which they have responded to assist the teachers and pupils of Imizamo Yethu.”
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
