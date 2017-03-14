Popular Topics
Alleged middleman in Sam Issa murder expected to detail hit

Mike Grigorov turned State witness last month after being arrested in 2015 for the 2013 murder of the Lebanese drug dealer in Bedfordview.

FILE: An Audi is riddled with bullet holes on the scene where Lebanese drug dealer Sam “Black” Issa was gunned down in a drive-by shooting in Bedfordview on 12 October 2013. Picture: Reinart Toerien/EWN
47 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – The alleged middle man in the Sam Issa murder trial is expected to finally reveal details about the gangland-style hit on Tuesday as he takes the stand to testify against Radovan Krejcir.

Mike Grigorov turned State witness last month after being arrested in 2015 for the 2013 murder of the Lebanese drug dealer in Bedfordview.

Last week, the judge hearing this trial dismissed an application attempting to prevent Grigorov from taking the stand.

The accused argued that Grigorov had been privy to private consultations and that the State sat on his evidence for two years before disclosing he would be a witness.

Grigorov, the alleged middleman in the hit on Issa, is expected to spill the beans in court.

But first, Krejcir may attempt to bring yet another application. This time the Czech will ask for the judge to recuse himself.

This trial has been repeatedly delayed by various legal tactics, leaving lawyers furious and also unpaid.

FROM THE ARCHIVES: Sam Issa gunned down in drive-by shooting

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)

