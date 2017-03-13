Setlhomamaru Dintwe appointed new IG of intelligence

Dintwe started out as a constable in 2000, working as a detective and an anti-corruption investigator and also with the Ipid.

JOHANNESBURG - President Jacob Zuma has appointed Setlhomamaru Isaac Dintwe as the new inspector general of intelligence.

Dintwe is currently employed by the University of South Africa (Unisa).

He takes up his new role on Wednesday for a period of five years.

He holds a master’s degree in forensic investigations and earned his doctorate in police science from Unisa, where he heads up the Police Practice Department in the School of Criminal Justice.

Dintwe started out as a constable in 2000, working as a detective and an anti-corruption investigator and also with the police watchdog body, the Independent Police Investigative Directorate, before joining Unisa as a lecturer in 2007.

MPs are expected to vote on his nomination next week, after which his name will be sent to President Jacob Zuma, who makes the appointment.

