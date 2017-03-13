Search for missing WC girl (13) continues
René Roman was last seen by her friends last Friday, after she had gone to the shop in Lavender Hill.
CAPE TOWN – Lavender Hill residents are continuing with daily searches for a 13-year-old girl who disappeared four days ago.
René Roman was last seen by her friends last Friday after she had gone to the shop.
The Steenberg community policing forum's Lucinda Evans says they are continuing to support the teenager's family.
Evans says they have concluded another search for the missing girl on Monday afternoon.
“Today we did the 10km circular route along the Rondevlei sanctuary. The community has given information which we have given to the police who are following up on the lead.”
