SA teen pregnancy rate raises alarm
According to the 2015 annual school survey, over 15,000 pupils fell pregnant during the academic year.
JOHANNESBURG - Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga says the sector is concerned about the rate of pregnancies in South Africa’s schools.
The minister has given an update following a meeting of the Council of Education Ministers.
According to the 2015 annual school survey, over 15,000 pupils fell pregnant during the academic year.
Motshekga says the rate of pregnancies at schools has become a major social challenge not only for the education sector, but also more importantly for national development.
“We need to ensure that our learners are educated and know what they’re getting into when it comes to sexual activity.”
The minister adds her department has developed a national policy for the prevention and management of pregnancy in schools.
“It addresses the high rate of pregnancy among learners and the context within which this occurs and options for unwanted pregnancies.”
The guidelines were withdrawn by a court in 2012 because some schools were found to have misinterpreted the measures.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
More in Local
-
Durban baby 'kidnapping' case remanded
-
Officials start clean-up after Imizamo Yethu fire
-
Man gets 20 years behind bars for human trafficking
-
Court to hear Lenasia teacher sexual assault charges
-
Nazir Alli named interim chair of Prasa board
-
Dlamini, Sassa head to Constitutional Court on grant payments
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.