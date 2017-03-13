SA teen pregnancy rate raises alarm

According to the 2015 annual school survey, over 15,000 pupils fell pregnant during the academic year.

JOHANNESBURG - Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga says the sector is concerned about the rate of pregnancies in South Africa’s schools.

The minister has given an update following a meeting of the Council of Education Ministers.

Motshekga says the rate of pregnancies at schools has become a major social challenge not only for the education sector, but also more importantly for national development.

“We need to ensure that our learners are educated and know what they’re getting into when it comes to sexual activity.”

The minister adds her department has developed a national policy for the prevention and management of pregnancy in schools.

“It addresses the high rate of pregnancy among learners and the context within which this occurs and options for unwanted pregnancies.”

The guidelines were withdrawn by a court in 2012 because some schools were found to have misinterpreted the measures.

