‘Relations between SA, Nigeria strong despite recent attacks’

Foreign affairs minister Geoffrey Onyeama says the recent tensions shouldn't dent the SA-Nigeria's special relationship.

JOHANNESBURG - Nigerian foreign affairs minister Geoffrey Onyeama says relations between the two countries are strong, despite the recent incidents of xenophobic violence.

Onyeama and his South African counterpart Maite Nkoana-Mashabane have met with Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba to discuss bilateral relations.

The foreign minister says the recent tensions and attacks on foreigners should not dent the special relationship between the two countries.

He says the retaliation of some Nigerians attacking South African businesses in Nigeria has been dealt with.

“I can assure you that South African businesses in Nigeria are safe now as they have been in the past and will be in the future.”

At the same time, Home Affairs Minister Gigaba says the meeting was a display of political maturity.