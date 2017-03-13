Powell, Snyman pleased with Blitzboks effort
The team secured 41 of a possible 44 log points on offer, made both finals in Las Vegas and Vancouver and won the USA leg.
JOHANNESBURG – Springbok Sevens coach Neil Powell says he was pleased with the efforts from his Blitzboks squad following their North American trip of the World Rugby Sevens Series.
The team secured 41 of a possible 44 log points on offer, made both finals in Las Vegas and Vancouver and won the USA leg. The team also maintained their strong lead in the series.
Powell said the tournament helped them and improved the team’s performance.
The Blitzboks did suffer on the injury front and according to the coach, this could impact on the experience factor when they travel to the next two tournaments in Hong Kong and Singapore next month.
“We have a short turn-around and in two and a half weeks we will be on our way to Hong Kong again. We still need to do medicals, but it seems that we will lose a number of players and might need to travel to Hong Kong with a much younger squad. We have some hard work ahead of us.”
However, Powell said he was not impressed with the team’s effort on Sunday in Vancouver.
“Today we did not play well though. We started well against Canada, but that was our only proper performance. To be honest with ourselves, we were not clinical enough on attack and did not keep the ball long enough before being turned over again.
“We used one of our opportunities, but all three times we surrendered possession unnecessarily, England scored. You cannot win finals playing like that and you cannot expect to beat a good team like England playing like that.”
Springbok Sevens captain Philip Snyman gave credit to the effort by England in the final, where they beat the Blitzboks 19-7.
“They really played well. They put 40 past Fiji in the semis and had our number today, so credit to them. No one plays in a final for second place, so we are disappointed, but England deserved to win.”
England are the only side to have beaten the Blitzboks this year, beating them in Cape Town, Wellington and now in Vancouver. The teams also played to a draw yesterday in pool play.
More in Sport
-
Blown away: Cyclists back decision to cancel event
-
[CARTOON] The Cape arGUST Cycle Race
-
Kane injury mars Spurs’ stroll in last Cup tie at ‘The Lane’
-
Nadal wins second round in Indian Wells, Federer rematch looms
-
Barca stunned by defeat at Deportivo
-
Shakespeare given Leicester manager’s job for rest of season
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.