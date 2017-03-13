Over 200 people fired by City of Tshwane head to court
The workers say there was an agreement that they will be absorbed permanently by the end of their 24-month contract.
JOHANNESBURG - Over 200 people fired by the City of Tshwane are turning to the courts to be reinstated.
The workers say they were first employed by a company rendering services to the metro, with an agreement that they will be absorbed permanently by the end of their 24-month contract.
The agreement was made by the former administration led by the then executive mayor Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, one which the current mayor Solly Msimanga regards as illegal.
One of the employees Sitha Sihlali says mayor Msimanga engaged with the employees on several occasions and reasoned the decision to let them go as an inheritance of a mess which he was cleaning up.
“He kept saying ‘I inherited a mess from the ANC of which I’m trying to sort out.’ So it looks like we are part of the mess that he is sorting out.”
At the same time, Msimanga says the metro is seeking ways to absorb only some of the workers, citing that it cannot afford a blanket absorption.
“We cannot do a blanket absorption of everybody if we haven’t accepted that those who need to be absorbed, will actually be adding value.”
(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)
