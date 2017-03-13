NPA confident sentencing of human trafficker brings hope to Rosettenville

Eko Ogochukwu was convicted on four charges relating to trafficking a 15-year-old girl and forcing her into prostitution.

JOHANNESBURG - The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) says it is confident that the sentencing of a Nigerian human trafficker to 20 years in jail, will give hope to Rosettenville residents.

Eko Ogochukwu was convicted on four charges relating to trafficking a 15-year-old girl and forcing her into prostitution in Rosettenville two years ago.

He is the first person in Gauteng to be sentenced under the new human trafficking legislation.

Last month, Rosettenville residents protested against crime in the area, including drug dealing and prostitution.

The NPA’s Phindi Mjonondwane says this ruling must serve as a reminder to Rosettenville residents that the criminal justice system will not let them down.

“It gives them hope that when cases are reported, the State will actually act accordingly.”

Judge Majake Mabesele says Ogochukwu deserves severe punishment.

“The accused took advantage of the fact that the complainant was homeless after she had run away from home.”

Leaving the court room down the staircase to his holding cell, Ogochukwu raised his fist as he looked at the public gallery where his supporters were sitting.

