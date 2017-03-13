Nazir Alli’s career in transport sector

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 21°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 22°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 21°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 22°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 21°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 22°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
Go

Nazir Alli’s career in transport sector

Alli was known as the man who headed Sanral when e-tolls was introduced in Gauteng, something he maintains the Gauteng government initiated.

FILE: Nazir Alli. Picture: EWN.
FILE: Nazir Alli. Picture: EWN.
43 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – Nazir Alli was appointed as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the South African National Roads Agency Limited (Sanral) in 1998 when the agency was established.

He has, therefore, been a public servant for 18 years, retiring in September last year.

Alli was known as the man who headed Sanral when e-tolls was introduced in Gauteng, something he maintains the Gauteng government initiated.

Civil rights group Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse laid perjury charges against Alli last year over his handling of the proposed tolling of national roads in the Western Cape.

The 66-year-old, who has been in the engineering and transport sector for most of his career, will now head the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa’s (Prasa) interim board which has been under the spotlight due to a public spat between former board members and axed acting CEO Collins Letsoalo.

Former Prasa board chairman Popo Molefe, however, will be in court later this week challenging the transport minister's decision to appoint an interim board.

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA