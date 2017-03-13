Nazir Alli’s career in transport sector

Alli was known as the man who headed Sanral when e-tolls was introduced in Gauteng, something he maintains the Gauteng government initiated.

JOHANNESBURG – Nazir Alli was appointed as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the South African National Roads Agency Limited (Sanral) in 1998 when the agency was established.

He has, therefore, been a public servant for 18 years, retiring in September last year.

Civil rights group Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse laid perjury charges against Alli last year over his handling of the proposed tolling of national roads in the Western Cape.

The 66-year-old, who has been in the engineering and transport sector for most of his career, will now head the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa’s (Prasa) interim board which has been under the spotlight due to a public spat between former board members and axed acting CEO Collins Letsoalo.

Former Prasa board chairman Popo Molefe, however, will be in court later this week challenging the transport minister's decision to appoint an interim board.