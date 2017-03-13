More help needed for Imizamo Yethu fire victims

Some residents displaced by the fire that swept through the informal settlement over the weekend are now rebuilding their homes.

CAPE TOWN – Volunteers providing relief to Hout Bay residents affected by a devastating fire have asked the public to support the Imizamo Yethu community.

Some residents displaced by the fire that swept through a large section of the informal settlement over the weekend are now rebuilding their homes.

The local community hall and other venues have been made available to accommodate affected families.

Also over the weekend, a shack fire in Kosovo in Philippi killed a woman, a man and a 12-year-old girl.

An elderly man also died after a fire broke out at his Citrusdal home on Sunday.

Environmental Affairs MEC Anton Bredell says the 2016 - 2017 fire season been very challenging and dangerous.

Bredell's spokesperson James Brent Styan adds plunging dam levels continue to be of grave concern.

“Dam levels in the Western Cape continue to drop. We are very concerned to note that the latest number is at 28.4% on average across the province. This is not a number we would have ever wanted to say out loud, it’s very concerning.”

WATCH: After the fire: Hout Bay residents begin to rebuild

AFFECTED PUPILS RECEIVE ASSISTANCE

Nearly R500, 000 has been raised to assist schools in the community that has been affected by a devastating fire at the weekend.

Three schools, namely Silikamva high, Oranjekloof Moravian and Disa primary schools, have been affected.

About 120 pupils at Silikamva High school have lost all their possessions.

Meanwhile, the homes of about 100 Disa primary school learners and three teachers have burnt down.

Provincial education MEC's spokesperson Jessica Shelver says: “Our principals and teachers at the Hout Bay schools, donors and the public have really risen to the occasion and there has been an amazing response to the needs of our learners. We are deeply grateful for the way in which they have responded to assist the teachers and pupils of Imizamo Yethu.”